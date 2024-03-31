Vishwanath rebukes govt. over KPSC affairs

March 31, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

MLC A.H. Vishwanath who is known to flay the BJP, took potshots at the Congress government in the State over the theft of file containing the names of those recruited by Karnataka Public Service Commission, to fill vacant posts.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday Mr.Vishwanath said that it is inconceivable that the KPSC which functions directly under the Chief Minister, can report such an incident and its speaks volumes of the state of affairs in the commission.

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should speak out on the issue as KPSC is known to recruit the future generation of administrators. ‘’If the state of affairs within the KPSC which functions directly under the Chief Minister, was in a sordid state then what kind of administration or development can the State expect’’, questioned Mr. Vishwanath.

KPSC is mired in corruption and irregularities and the recruitment exercise was in a mess, he added and said the commission itself was staffed by cliques of corrupt officials.

Mr. Vishwanath also lampooned the KPSC officials for filing a police complaint and said that multiple copies of the recruits should be stored in different servers and should be retrieved. ‘’People of the State cannot be fooled into believing that police can crack the case as senior officials and politicians involved in the irregularities pertaining to recruitment, were also involved in the disappearance of the current file’’, Mr. Vishwanath added.

Describing the theft of the file as a serious issue and nothing short of ‘’daylight dacoity’’, Mr.Vishwanath said neither the Opposition nor the current crop of MLAs or even the NGOs have raised their voice to express concern over the developments.

Mr.Vishwanath said an inquiry should be initiated and strict action taken against those responsible for the theft. The government should also take steps to repose public faith in the KPSC, he added.

