Vishwanath questions Siddaramaiah’s demand for ₹62 crore compensation

MLC A.H. Vishwanath has questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s demand for a compensation of ₹62 crore for the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land belonging to his wife that had been acquired by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for development of Devanur 3rd Phase layout.

Addressing a press conference outside the MUDA premises on Friday, Mr. Vishwanath pointed out that the plot of land was valued at ₹3.24 lakh when an award was offered in 1998 during the acquisition proceedings before it was denotified in the same year. “How can you ask for ₹62 crore now?” he asked.

He reminded Mr. Siddaramaiah that he was a socialist, who had concern for poor and economically weak people in the society, and wondered how he had changed over time.

Mr. Vishwanath also alleged that the land owned by his wife Parvathi was originally owned by a Dalit Ninga alias Javara before it was bought by Mr. Siddaramaiah’s brother in law Mallikarjunaswamy.

Claiming that Mr. Siddaramaiah had enough assets as disclosed in the affidavit filed during the elections, Mr. Vishwanath urged the Chief Minister to surrender the land and facilitate building a cancer hospital or an educational institution for the special children.

Such a gesture will enhance his image as a statesman from Mysuru, who rose to become the State’s Chief Minister.

CBI probe

Mr. Vishwanath sought a CBI probe to unravel the irregularities in the allocation of developed land to land losers under the 50:50 scheme of MUDA.

He said it was not just the case of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife, who had been allotted 38,284 sq feet of developed land, irregularities had been committed in a large number of similar cases, where the MUDA had developed land without acquiring it.

Only a CBI probe will bring out the truth, he said. Mr. Vishwanath threatened to file a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court if the government fails to refer the matter to the CBI for a probe.