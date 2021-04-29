Vishwanath questions land transfer to Jindal Steel

Mysuru

29 April 2021 23:15 IST

BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath lashed out at his party and the State government on its decision to transfer 3677 acres of land to Jindal Steel Ltd.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday he questioned the necessity of the land transfer and highlighted the “double standards” of the BJP which had opposed it when the party was in the Opposition and the Congess-JD (S) coalition had given its sanction.

He also questioned the pricing and said that it was calculated as per the rate which prevailed a decade ago and wondered at the silence of the political leadership in the State.

Questioning the timing of the deal, he said the State was reeling under a pandemic and there was a lockdown and a deal has been rushed so as to avert drawing public attention and opposition.

Calling upon the government to withhold the deal Mr. Vishwanath said he will write to the Cabinet Ministers not to ratify the decision. He said a joint committee of the Legislature should be constituted to inspect the extent of utilisation of land already held by the company.