Vishwanath may return to poll fray from Hunsur

In an apparent volte-face, the former Minister A.H. Vishwanath has not ruled out the possibility of his return to the poll fray from Hunsur Assembly constituency in the byelection.

Mr. Vishwanath’s assertion has come as a surprise in view of his announcement made soon after tendering his resignation from the Assembly membership that he would retire from electoral politics. But, he told reporters here on Saturday that he had now made up his mind to contest the byelection from Hunsur.

Though the Election Commission has rescheduled the bypolls in Hunsur and 14 other segments in the State to December 5, the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the fate of the disqualified MLAs, who have questioned the former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar’s decision. The Supreme Court is expected to decide on upholding or quashing the disqualification of the 17 MLAs. The former Speaker has disqualified them till the end of the term of the current Assembly. Mr. Vishwanath, who is among the disqualified MLAs, however, sought to put an end to speculation that the BJP would be fielding Mysuru city BJP unit president Manjunath in Hunsur.

He said the rumours relating to fielding Mr. Manjunath had been floated only to create confusion in the minds of the public.

Mr. Vishwanath’s turnaround on the issue of contesting elections has taken many even in the BJP by surprise. Party leaders in Mysuru were of the opinion that the former Minister would seek ticket for his son Amit Devaratti, a zilla panchayat member, according to a party MLA from Mysuru district.

Incidentally, Mr. Vishwanath met BJP’s Mysuru district unit president M. Shivanna and MLA for Chamundeshwari G.T. Deve Gowda on Saturday.