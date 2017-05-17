Vishwanath may quit Congress by May-end

Former Minister Adagur H. Vishwanath, who played a pivotal role in bringing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from the Janata Dal (Secular) to the Congress in 2006, is now leaning towards the regional party headed by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Mr. Vishwanath jooining the JD(S) has become almost certain following his hour-long meeting with the party’s patriarch on Tuesday night. According to sources, Mr. Vishwanath is likely to quit the Congress by the end of the month.

It is believed that him joining the JD(S) would help the party gain support from his community — the Kurubas. The community’s estimated strength is over 45 lakh. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah represents the Kurubas in the Congress, K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, is the face of the community in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

But Mr. Vishwanath leaning towards the JD(S) has surprised many, as he has always been a staunch critic of Mr. Gowda, his sons and their political decisions. Mr. Vishwanth recently met AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and criticised the many “undemocratic” stands of Mr. Siddaramaiah. Apathy from top Congress leaders when it came to pacifying him is said to have pushed Mr. Vishwanath to take the call of quitting the party.

‘No comment now’

When contacted, Mr. Vishwanath said: “It is not ethical to speak about joining another political party before resigning from primary membership in the Congress.” He said he was touring the State and consulting his followers and friends. “I may take the final decision by May-end.”

He also claimed to have visited Mr. Gowda as a “courtesy call” ahead of the latter’s birthday (May 18). “We discussed various issues, including politics,” he said, adding that he had also spoken over phone to JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy earlier.