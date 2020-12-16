Vishwanath likens JD(S) to ‘child lured by a sweet’

MYSURU

16 December 2020 22:36 IST

A.H. Vishwanath, former Minister and BJP MLC, has likened the JD(S) to a child that can be lured by a sweet.

“The JD(S) is like a child in the midst of the Congress and the BJP. It will go with whoever offers it a sweet,” Mr. Vishwanath remarked, but hastened to add that there was no need to talk much about the party. His remarks come in the wake of the JD(S) joining forces with the BJP in the Legislative Council.

He condemned the developments that took place in the Council on Tuesday and said the special place that the Council had among the bicameral legislatures of the country was lost due to the behaviour of the very people, who swore by democracy and democratic traditions. He said he had watched with pain the developments unfolding before him in the Council.

