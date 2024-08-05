 Vishwanath laments language of political discourse in State

A.H. Vishwanath, MLC has lamented the decline in standard of the language used by politicians of different parties in the State during the ongoing political discourse.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Vishwanath regretted the low level of language used in the personal attacks levelled against each other by leaders of different political parties during the ongoing Bengaluru to Mysuru padayatra by the BJP-JD(S) combine and the Janandolana rallies by the Congress.

The political leaders are sullying Kannada language in process of levelling charges against each other. “They are ruining the Kannada language”, he lamented while holding the leaders of all three political parties viz. Congress, BJP and JD (S) responsible for the “dirty” language used in the political discourse.

He wondered why the Kannada activists and the litterateurs have remained silent to such an attack on the Kannada language.

Unlike the leaders of the previous era like former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs, who had promoted leaders like him, the present-day political leaders were interested in promoting the careers of their own children.

“They were not bothered about the welfare of the people of the State. They are only concerned about the future of their children,” he said while accusing JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, and Congress leader and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of promoting their respective children in politics.