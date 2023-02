February 07, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Monday inspected a lift irrigation project taken up by the Minor Irrigation Department in Hunsur at a cost of ₹23 crore

A statement from his office said the Mr. Vishwanath inspected the ongoing works under the project, which seeks to fill up 14 tanks in Hunsur taluk.

Mr. Vishwanath had won from Hunsur constituency during the 2018 Assembly elections as a JD(S) candidate, but lost during the by-polls in December 2019 when he contested as a BJP candidate.