Vishwanath holds meet with Kuruba leaders

Bengaluru

21 September 2020 02:05 IST

In an apparent move to exert pressure on the BJP high command for a Cabinet berth, a meeting of Kuruba leaders led by Cabinet aspirant and MLC A.H. Vishwanath was held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

While Mr. Vishwanath - soon after the meeting - claimed that the leaders had met to discuss community’s welfare, the timing of the meeting held in the name of Shepherd International raised eyebrows in political circles.

Several Kuruba leaders, including former Congress Minister H.M. Revanna and others were also present. Mr. Vishwanath was among the 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators, who resigned resulting in the fall of the JD(S)-Congress coalition in July 2019. He later joined the BJP and became a MLC recently.

“This is not a show of strength. I want to be in the Cabinet but I am not adamant. There are 50 to 60 aspirants for the berth. All cannot be accommodated. The Cabinet will be expanded and who gets an opportunity has to be seen,” Mr. Vishwanath said, adding that he too had gone to Delhi recently in connection with teh Cabinet expansion. “Nobody will be invited to join the Cabinet.”

He also clarified that the meeting was not political in nature.