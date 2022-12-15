Vishwanath hits back at Srinivas Prasad for calling him “political nomad”

December 15, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

MYSURU

BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Thursday hit out at party MP representing Chamarajanagar in the Lok Sabha V. Srinivas Prasad for criticising his meetings with Congress leaders and terming him a “political nomad”.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Vishwanath said Mr. Prasad himself has changed several political parties – starting with Samastha Congress before joining Janata Party, Congress, JD (U), JD (S), Congress for the second time and now BJP -– and should be called the “king of political nomads” by the same yardstick.

Mr. Vishwanath, who maintained that he was still a member of the BJP, criticised Mr. Prasad for treating his meeting with Congress leaders as a “crime” and regretted the absence of “political tolerance”. He justified his meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge, who had been elected as the AICC president, and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had just returned from a brief stay in the hospital, as well as KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

Responding to questions, Mr. Vishwanath sought to make it clear that he had never made any statement that he was quitting the BJP and joining the Congress. He said he was still a member of the BJP and added that Mr. Prasad does not have any right to speak lightly about him when he himself had changed parties so many times in his political career.

Also, Mr. Vishwanath revealed that it was Mr. Prasad who was responsible for him joining the BJP when he was with the JD(S). It was Mr. Prasad, who had made him meet former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at the apartment of his son B.Y. Vijayendra and pleaded with him to quit the JD(S) and join the BJP in its efforts to make Mr. Yediyurappa the Chief Minister.

The episode also figures in the first edition of “Bombay Days”, the book authored by Mr. Vishwanath on the political developments leading to the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition led by th then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and the installation of a BJP government led by Mr. Yediyurappa in 2019.

Mr. Vishwanath sought to ask Mr. Prasad who he was trying to please by attacking him over his meeting with Congress leaders. He alleged that Mr. Prasad may be eying a Cabinet berth for his son-in-law Harshavardhan, a BJP MLA representing Nanjangud assembly segment, in the proposed Cabinet expansion.

After the government was formed, Mr. Vishwanath said his political interests were not protected by either Mr. Yediyurappa or Mr. Prasad. “Let alone making me a Minister, I would not have been nominated to the Council too had it not been for RSS leader Mukund”, he said.

Mr. Vishwanath, who ducked questions on whether he would be joining the Congress, remained non-committal on entering the poll fray also.

He said he had not given a thought to contesting the elections. Though he claimed that contesting the elections had become a very expensive affair nowadays, he said “a soldier will be forced to fight if he pushed into the battlefield”.