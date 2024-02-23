GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vishwanath game to contest Lok Sabha polls on Congress ticket

February 23, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, interacting with mediapersons in Mysuru on Friday.

A.H. Vishwanath, MLC, interacting with mediapersons in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A.. SRIRAM

MLC and former Minister A.H. Vishwanath did not rule himself out of the race for the Lok Sabha elections and said that there was nothing wrong if he aspires for ticket to contest the polls.

‘’Why not,’’ he said in reply to a question at a press meet here on Friday when asked whether he harboured ambition to contest the elections.

‘’I have been a former MP and worked for the development of the constituency. Earlier, I was a Minister in the State government headed by Congress and shored up infrastructure of schools during my stint,” said Mr. Vishwanath recalling his days in the Congress which he quit, to join the JD(S) only to rebel against the leadership and join the BJP from which he is now estranged.

When pointed out that the moot question about his candidature was the party which he would represent given his antecedents of party hopping, Mr. Vishwanath, who was a member of the Congress for greater part of his political life, said that he would have to bank on ‘’his old party’’ the Congress.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / Indian National Congress / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.