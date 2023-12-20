Vishwanath flays suspension of MPs

December 20, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

MLC A.H. Vishwanath flayed the suspension of 141 MPs from the Parliament and said that it was tantamount to silencing the Opposition and weaking of democracy.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday Mr. Vishwanath said those who are questioning the government were being silenced through suspension.

‘’The Parliament is the only forum for the Opposition to question the government policies and programmes. The role of the Opposition is to question those at the helm of affairs. But if this freedom to question the government was to be curbed then one has to wonder whether there was a need for Parliament at all,” said Mr. Vishwanath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension of 141 MPs was an affront on Parliament as well as democracy, he added. The move suspending 141 MPs has weakened the Parliamentary form of government and democracy in the country, said Mr. Vishwanath and demanded that the suspension of all the MPs should be revoked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came under flak for his refusal to answer or even conduct press conferences and said ‘’he lacked guts to do so’’ to clarify as to how the security of the Parliament was breached. There have been lapses in the security and it should be investigated as to how the intruders secured pass and how they managed to breach the security.

‘’I was also an MP and there is a 3-tier security system and the intruders have breached the entire system. It is the duty of the Opposition to raise questions on such a serious issue and for doing so the MPs are being suspended,” he said.

The Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah are scared to face the Parliament and answer the questions being raised by the Opposition while the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi had no clue as to what has happened. None of them have any answers and hence they are avoiding the Opposition in Parliament, said Mr. Vishwanath.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.