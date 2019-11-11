Vishwanath dismisses rumours over Yogeshwar’s candidature in Hunsur

Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, who is awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision on the petition questioning his disqualification from the Assembly to enter the fray for by-polls in Hunsur constituency, dismissed rumours of former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar’s candidature from the constituency as a BJP nominee.

Describing Mr. Yogeshwar as his “good friend”, Mr. Vishwanath said he had not heard from him on his reported plans to enter the poll fray from Hunsur. “He has never told me about his plans to contest from Hunsur. If he has not told me, it is not him who is doing the talking. It is somebody else wagging their tails.”

Mr. Vishwanath, who expressed hopes of a favourable ruling from the Supreme Court on his petition, said no decision had been taken yet on his candidature as a BJP candidate.

He said former MP C.H. Vijayshankar’s return to the BJP would strengthen the party.

Mr. Vishwanath refused to support the argument that the recent verdict by the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya dispute would help the BJP. “It is a historic verdict that has been accepted by all communities in the country”, he added.