Karnataka

Vishwanath disapproves BJP’s stance on Tipu

more-in

Disqualified MLA A.H. Vishwanath who is touted to join the BJP has taken a stance at variance with the party leadership on the raging Tipu controversy.

Though the BJP leadership in the State is in favour of expunging all references to the 18th century warrior king in school texts, Mr. Vishwanath has said that Tipu Sultan cannot be erased from public memory. He was speaking to mediapersons in the city on Friday.

“You may erase any reference to Tipu Sultan in the textbooks but history cannot be altered and he and his deeds will forever remain etched in public memory,” said Mr. Vishwanath.

He said that in the course of history, there have been heroes and villains and they ought to be studied, not ignored. With reference to Tipu Sultan, he said that no matter where one goes — be it Srirangapatana, Mysuru, Nanjangud, Bengaluru or Sringeri — his contributions could be found.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
politics
political parties
Mysore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2019 2:19:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/vishwanath-disapproves-bjps-stance-on-tipu/article29858438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY