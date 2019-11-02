Vishwanath disapproves BJP’s stance on Tipu

Disqualified MLA A.H. Vishwanath who is touted to join the BJP has taken a stance at variance with the party leadership on the raging Tipu controversy.

Though the BJP leadership in the State is in favour of expunging all references to the 18th century warrior king in school texts, Mr. Vishwanath has said that Tipu Sultan cannot be erased from public memory. He was speaking to mediapersons in the city on Friday.

“You may erase any reference to Tipu Sultan in the textbooks but history cannot be altered and he and his deeds will forever remain etched in public memory,” said Mr. Vishwanath.

He said that in the course of history, there have been heroes and villains and they ought to be studied, not ignored. With reference to Tipu Sultan, he said that no matter where one goes — be it Srirangapatana, Mysuru, Nanjangud, Bengaluru or Sringeri — his contributions could be found.