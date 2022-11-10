Vishwanath condemns efforts to ‘distort’ Tipu’s history

Former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Thursday participated in the Tipu Jayanti and Kannada Rajyotsava programme organised by Tipu Jayanti Rajyothsava Forum in Mysuru and lavished praised on the 18th century Mysore ruler.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vishwanath targeted his own partymen when he condemned the alleged efforts to distort Tipu Sultan’s history. Any attempt to twist the facts about Tipu Sultan for political purposes will only create controversies, but will not be able to change history, he said.

Mr. Vishwanath’s remarks come ahead of the release of “Tipu Nijakanasugalu’’ authored by Director of theatre repertory Rangayana Addanda Cariappa on November 13 and the staging of the play at Rangayana later this month that seek to “unveil the true nature” of the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru.

Mr Vishwanath described Tipu Sultan as a “symbol of the self-respect’’ for the region. “He did not bow before the British like the other rulers did. He fought valiantly against them’’.

Mr. Vishwanath also credited Tipu Sultan for the region’s economic growth by recalling his efforts to introduce sericulture in and around Mysuru region and his vision for construction of KRS dam across river Cauvery.

He scoffed at the claims that he killed 70,000 people and converted 40,000 people. “These can only be tales as the population of that period does not match with these claims’’, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Vishwanath said Tipu Sultan never opposed Hindu religion. On the contrary, he sent his troops to protect Sringeri Mutt when it was attacked..

Legal recouerse

Former Minister Tanveer Sait, who was present on the occasion, said legal recourse will be resorted against release of the book “Tipu Nijakanasugalu” and staging of a play based on the book by Rangayana.

Instead of offering a platform for young theatre artistes, Rangayana has become a tool to pursue divisive agenda, he lamented.

The programme, which began with unfurling the Kannada flag, was also attended by State president of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Abdul Majeed and retired Professor of University of Mysore Nanjaraj Urs, among others.