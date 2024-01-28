GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vishwanath calls for Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s suspension from Congress

January 28, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath at a press meet in Mysuru on Sunday.

Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath at a press meet in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath on Sunday lashed out at senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa and called for his suspension from the Congress for asking people to re-elect BJP MP B.Y. Raghavendra from Shivamogga in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Fielding reporters queries in Mysuru, Mr. Vishwanath pointed out that Mr. Shivashankarappa had been elected to the Legislative Assembly from the Congress party, which has helped him throughout. Claiming that Mr. Shivashankarappa grew in politics with the blessings of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs, Mr. Vishwanath called the veteran Congress leader “ungrateful” for not remembering Urs.

He also found fault with the Congress leaders, including the Chief Ministers and Ministers, for accepting the hospitality of Mr. Shivashankarappa. He claimed that the senior Congress leader takes the liberty to speak against them because they keep going to his house.

Calling upon the Congress to suspend Mr. Shivashankarappa from the party, Mr. Vishwanath, who has been nominated to the Legislative Council by the BJP, dared Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), to oust him from the party.

“Can’t the Congress party function without him (Shivashankarappa),” Mr. Vishwanath said while addressing the senior Congress leader in singular. Congress party is run by the people, he said.

Taking exception to the complaints of Mr. Shivashankarappa about the lack of benefits for Veerashaivas, Mr. Vishwanath said the senior Congress leader, who has been elected to the Assembly from Davangere South constituency, has not bothered to speak about Muslims, Kurubas, and other backward communities, besides Dalits, who had backed him in the elections. “Aren’t you ashamed of yourself,” Mr. Vishwanath asked.

Caste census

Mr. Vishwanath criticized JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for terming the caste census report as “unscientific”.

Questioning Mr. Kumaraswamy why he did not read the report when he was the Chief Minister, Mr. Vishwanath said it would be known if the report was scientific or not only when it was accepted and thrown open for debate.

Mr. Vishwanath also found fault with Seers, who were opposing the caste census report, and said the Swamis’ were not aware about the contents of the Constitution nor do they talk about Ambedkar or India.

