Vishwanath calls for crackdown on ‘drug abuse’ in Kannada film industry

MYSURU

02 September 2020 21:43 IST

He stands by Indrajit Lankesh, urges govt. to ensure proper protection to film maker

Former Minister and newly nominated MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Wednesday stood by film maker Indrajit Lankesh’s revelations about drug abuse in the Kannada film industry and called upon Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to consider the matter seriously and crackdown on the menace.

Mr. Vishwanath said at a press conference in Mysuru that drug abuse was not an issue that the Police department was not aware of. Though the police officials are “well aware” of the drug and substance abuse, it had to take a celebrity like Indrajit Lankesh to expose the menace, the MLC regretted. “The exposure will make the police officials bow their heads in shame.”

Describing as ‘unfortunate’ Mr. Lankesh being mocked at in certain quarters, Mr. Vishwanath urged the government to ensure proper protection to the film maker so that he names the personalities involved in the drug abuse.

However, Mr. Vishwanath said he would not hold any particular government in the State responsible for the drug abuse in the society.

He urged the State government to send a team of experts, including mental health specialists, to Punjab, one of the most drug abuse-hit States in India, which had successfully annihilated its drug mafia. The team should study the measures taken there so that the same can be considered in Karnataka.

Calling for an awakening in the society, Mr Vishwanath regretted that cinema was glorifying not only rave parties and drug consumption, but also alcohol consumption, crime and use of lethal weapons.