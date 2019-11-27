‘Vishwanath brought disrepute to Hunsur’

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on Wednesday said former JD(S) State president and Hunsur BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath has brought disrepute to Hunsur Assembly constituency by his act and urged the voters to get rid of the tag by rejecting him (Mr. Vishwanath) in the bypolls.

“Hunsur constituency is revered as it is gave birth to leaders such as former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs. For his self-interest, Mr. Vishwanath quit the seat without taking the opinion of his electorate. The voters should teach him a lesson for bringing disrespect to this constituency by defeating him,” Mr. Revanna said during his election campaign at Manuganahalli village.

The JD(S) MP, who had once aspired to contest from Hunsur, lambasted Mr. Vishwanath while addressing party workers and supporters. He said former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda brought Mr. Vishwanath, who was sidelined in the Congress, to the JD(S) and made him an MLA and also the party’s State president. “Mr. Deve Gowda gave a position to him but he betrayed Mr. Deve Gowda, the JD(S) and the people of Hunsur.”

Mr. Prajwal Revanna, who has stepped up campaigning in Hunsur by touring the constituency with his supporters, said Mr. Vishwanath’s statement that he has high regards for Mr. Gowda and has kept him (Mr. Gowda) in his heart was a big lie. “Why did you quit the party when Mr. Gowda appealed you not to leave?” he asked.

Lashing out at Mr. Vishwanth for leaving the people of Hunsur in the lurch when it faced floods, he said Mr. Vishwanath not only deceived the party but also the belief of those who voted for him and the party.

Mr. Revanna urged the voters to reject him and elect the JD(S) candidate D. Somashekar, a native of Bilikere hobli.