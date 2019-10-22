Vishwanath berates Siddaramaiah for opposing move to give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar

The issue of Veer Savarkar does not seem to die down, as disqualified Janata Dal(S) MLA A.H. Vishwanath has now joined those supporting Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, the Hindutva ideologue.

Interestingly, Mr. Vishwanath, when he was in the Congress, was a staunch opponent of the BJP and its Hindutva ideology.

Mr. Vishwanath has not only defended the proposal to give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar but has also criticised the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for opposing the move.

Stating that neither he nor Mr. Siddaramaiah participated in the freedom movement, he said that India got freedom because of people like Savarkar who fought the British rule.

Speaking to media persons during his private visit here on Monday, he criticised Mr. Siddaramaiah for raising objections to the proposal to give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar.

“By opposing Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, Mr. Siddaramaiah is unnecessarily creating a controversy which is regrettable. Savarkar and his family have sacrificed for the country during the freedom struggle. Thus, Savarkar deserves the highest civilian award,” he said.