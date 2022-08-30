Vishwanath asks Murugha Mutt Seer to step down

The seer can resume his post if he is not found guilty in the investigation of POCSO case against him

The seer can resume his post if he is not found guilty in the investigation of POCSO case against him

Former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath on Tuesday called upon the seer of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga Dr. Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru to step down from his seat and facilitate an impartial inquiry into the POCSO case booked against him and four others for sexually harassing two minor girls.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Vishwanath said the seer can resume his post if he is not found guilty in the investigation.

Coming down heavily against the slow pace of investigation and the statements favouring the Seer by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra as well as former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Mr. Vishwanath pointed out that a case had been registered against the Seer under POCSO Act, which was a stringent law adopted in the entire country against rape of minors.

He also questioned the silence maintained by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Mr. Siddaramaiah and Janata Dal (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy in the regard. He alleged that the ruling party as well as the Opposition leaders were bothered about votes of people. “But, what about justice to the girls?”, he asked. He regretted that no progressive leaders, social scientists or psychologists were speaking about the matter.

Criticising the alleged failure of the police to take action as per law, Mr. Vishwanath called for the suspension of Superintendent of Chitradurga police.

Letter to PM

Mr. Vishwanath said that he will be writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the regard. He, however, said the letter will be about the case and will not be against either the Chief Minister, Home Minister or the former Chief Minister. He said the contents of the letter will be released to the media after he sends the same to the Prime Minister.