BJP MLC asks Karnataka CM to rein in RSS, Bajrang Dal, and Sri Ram Sena for creating confusion in society

May 02, 2022 20:40 IST

Former Minister and BJP MLC A H. Vishwanath said image of the Karnataka Government had taken a severe beating with several scams being exposed

Former Minister and BJP MLC A H. Vishwanath on Monday asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to act tough against RSS, Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena for creating confusion in society.

Responding to Mr. Bommai’s reported statement about his “soft administration”, Mr. Vishwanath said there is no such thing as “soft” and “hard” administration.

As a Chief Minister, Mr. Bommai should exercise his powers under the Constitution. He should act tough against RSS, Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena that are creating confusion in the society by issuing unnecessary statements.

Also, Mr. Vishwanath said the image of the State Government had taken a severe beating with scams coming out in the open regularly.

With regard to the latest Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, Mr. Vishwanath sought an impartial probe. “Whenever an inquiry is conducted, the public should not doubt it (for its fairness). The investigating agencies should conduct the probe in such a manner”, he said.

As media reports point to the involvement of police officials and people’s representatives in the scam, an honest inquiry is needed to restore public confidence in the probe.

He said he would sympathise with the honest students, who had been selected in the recruitment process. Regretting that the sanctity of examinations has been lost, Mr. Vishwanath said the honest students, who had been selected, now faced the prospect of rewriting the examination again for no fault of theirs. However, he said honest students, who had prepared themselves for the examination, will clear the examinations if they are held again.