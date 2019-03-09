Vishwanath apologises for Revanna’s jibe

A.H. Vishwanath, State president of the JD(S), has apologised for the disparaging remarks made by Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna against actor and aspiring politician Sumalatha.

Mr. Revanna himself refused to apologise for asking why Ms. Sumalatha wished to enter the electoral fray just months after the passing away of her husband M.H. Ambareesh.

However, Mr. Vishwanath said at a press conference here on Saturday that he wanted to seek an apology on the Minister’s behalf. He also said the JD(S) would never trample on the dignity of a woman.

Soon after Mr. Revanna’s statement invited widespread condemnation, Mr. Vishwanath had remarked that he had not expect such a statement from a senior leader like Mr. Revanna, who was trained by his father and JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda.

He also defended the dynastic politics in the party and said, “You can see family politics in all parties, not only in the JD(S).”