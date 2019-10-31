Vishwamanava Express extended to Belagavi

The Ashokapuram-Hubballi Vishwamanava Express has been extended up to Belagavi. A release said this was as per the directions of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and the extended service will be flagged off by the Minister from Belagavi on November 1.

Train No. 17326 Ashokapuram – Belagavi Vishwamanava Express will leave Ashokapuram at 5.15 a.m. to reach Hubballi at 6.53 p.m. It will leave at 7.05 p.m. from Hubballi and reach Belagavi at 10.30 p.m.

Between Ashokapuram and Hubballi, there is no change in the stops. After Hubballi, the train will stop at Dharwad, Mugad, Kambarganvi, Alnawar, Tavargatti, Devarayi, Londa, Gunji, Khanapur, and Desur,

In the return direction, Train No. 17325 Belagavi — Ashokapuram Vishwamanava Express will leave Belagavi at 5 a.m. and arrive at Hubballi at 8.30 p.m.

It will depart from Hubballi at 8.30 p.m. to reach Ashokapuram at 9.15 p.m.

The train will have one AC chair car, four chair cars, 11 second class coaches, and two second class luggage-cum-brake vans.