Vishwakarma meeting to be held on July 15

Staff Reporter July 12, 2022 20:08 IST

Demanding a political importance to the Vishwakarma Community, the people from communities across Karnataka and also from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand will participate in the Janajagrithi meeting which will be held in Bengaluru on July 15, 2022.

Addressing a press meet in Yadgir on Tuesday, Anand Laxmipur and Mahesh Tadbidi, district president and State secretary of the Community, said that the successive governments have neglected the Vishwakarma community. Neither had they given importance nor political strength to the community. Therefore, the community leader is organising the Janajagruti meeting which will be headed by the community leader and MLA K.P. Nanjundi to discuss the issues attached to Vishwakarma community, they said.

Ashok Chandraki, Bannappa Kalabelagundi, Basavaraj Saidapur, Kalappa Duppalli and others were present.