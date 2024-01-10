ADVERTISEMENT

Vishwakarma Mahasabha urges ZP to help return building to carpenter families in Gurmitkal

January 10, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Yadgir district unit of the Akhila Karnataka Vishwakarma Mahasabha has urged the Zilla Panchayat to help hand over carpenter building in Chinnakar village of Gurmitkal taluk back to the families from whom the gram panchayat had taken it for use.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, district president of the mahasabha Mahesh Vishwakarma Tadabidi said that the building was constructed in 1985-86 under the National Rural Employment Programme (NREP) and handed over to 12 families of carpenters to run a business.

And, the officials of the gram panchayat requested the families to give them the building for their use, promising to return it to the carpenter families after making alternative arrangements for themselves, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the building has not been returned to those families yet, despite several reminders, he said.

He urged the Zilla Panchayat to intervene in the matter and help return the building to the carpenter families for their traditional business.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US