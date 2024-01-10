GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vishwakarma Mahasabha urges ZP to help return building to carpenter families in Gurmitkal

January 10, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Yadgir district unit of the Akhila Karnataka Vishwakarma Mahasabha has urged the Zilla Panchayat to help hand over carpenter building in Chinnakar village of Gurmitkal taluk back to the families from whom the gram panchayat had taken it for use.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, district president of the mahasabha Mahesh Vishwakarma Tadabidi said that the building was constructed in 1985-86 under the National Rural Employment Programme (NREP) and handed over to 12 families of carpenters to run a business.

And, the officials of the gram panchayat requested the families to give them the building for their use, promising to return it to the carpenter families after making alternative arrangements for themselves, he said.

However, the building has not been returned to those families yet, despite several reminders, he said.

He urged the Zilla Panchayat to intervene in the matter and help return the building to the carpenter families for their traditional business.

