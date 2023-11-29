ADVERTISEMENT

Vishwakarma Mahasabha to stage symbolic dharna tomorrow

November 29, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day symbolic dharna demanding that the H. Kantharaj Commission report be implemented will be organised at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday, district president of Akhila Karnataka Vishwakarma Mahasabha Mahesh Tadabidi has said.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, Mr. Tadabidi said that State president of the mahasabha and MLC P. Nanjundi will lead the dharna.

“Nearly a thousand people from the community from the district will take part in the dharna to show solidarity with the demand,” he added.

He also demanded that the State government nominate someone from the community from North Karnataka to the post of the president of Karnataka Vishwakarma Communities Development Corporation to ensure social justice to the people of the region.

Devendrappa Wadagera, Shuvanna, Shekhar, Bannappa Kalabelagundi and Devu Itgi were present.

