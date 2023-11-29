HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vishwakarma Mahasabha to stage symbolic dharna tomorrow

November 29, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day symbolic dharna demanding that the H. Kantharaj Commission report be implemented will be organised at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday, district president of Akhila Karnataka Vishwakarma Mahasabha Mahesh Tadabidi has said.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, Mr. Tadabidi said that State president of the mahasabha and MLC P. Nanjundi will lead the dharna.

“Nearly a thousand people from the community from the district will take part in the dharna to show solidarity with the demand,” he added.

He also demanded that the State government nominate someone from the community from North Karnataka to the post of the president of Karnataka Vishwakarma Communities Development Corporation to ensure social justice to the people of the region.

Devendrappa Wadagera, Shuvanna, Shekhar, Bannappa Kalabelagundi and Devu Itgi were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.