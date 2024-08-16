Vishwakarma ahasabha urges Yadgir DC to return shed to the community

Members of the Akhila Karnataka Vishwakarma Mahasabha have urged the Yadgir Deputy Commissioner to shift the gram panchayat office at Chinnakara village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district, which is presently functioning in a shed belonging to the community.

The members submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela on Friday urging her to take steps to give back possession of the shed to the community.

District president of the Mahasabha Mahesh Vishwakarma said the shed was constructed in 1986-87 under the NREP scheme in Chinnakara village and handed over to community members, enabling them to do carpentry work.

Since then, the community has been doing carpentry work in the shed. But, some years ago, the gram panchayat authorities requested to lent the shed for office work and agreed to hand it back after making alternate arrangements. However, even after several years, the gram panchayat officials had not vacated the shed. Therefore, action should be taken to shift the gram panchayat office from the shed. The members set a deadline of one week for the Deputy Commissioner to act.

