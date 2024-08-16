GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vishwakarma ahasabha urges Yadgir DC to return shed to the community

Published - August 16, 2024 07:43 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Akhila Karnataka Vishwakarma Mahasabha have urged the Yadgir Deputy Commissioner to shift the gram panchayat office at Chinnakara village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district, which is presently functioning in a shed belonging to the community.

The members submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela on Friday urging her to take steps to give back possession of the shed to the community.

District president of the Mahasabha Mahesh Vishwakarma said the shed was constructed in 1986-87 under the NREP scheme in Chinnakara village and handed over to community members, enabling them to do carpentry work. 

Since then, the community has been doing carpentry work in the shed. But, some years ago, the gram panchayat authorities requested to lent the shed for office work and agreed to hand it back after making alternate arrangements. However, even after several years, the gram panchayat officials had not vacated the shed. Therefore, action should be taken to shift the gram panchayat office from the shed. The members set a deadline of one week for the Deputy Commissioner to act.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.