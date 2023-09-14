Vishwa Shantigagi Hindu Dharma’ - theme of street Ganesha pandals’ federation in Bengaluru this year  

September 14, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

It is that time of the year when Bengaluru’s street turn festive as numerous committees celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi in their localities. Close to 3000 small committees, under the umbrella organisation Bengaluru Mahanagara Ganesha Utsava Samithi (BMGUS), are gearing up for the celebrations and this year, and the theme for Ganesha pandals is “Vishwa Shantigagi Hindu Dharma” (Hinduism for world peace).

The pandals will have posters with the history, principles, and messages about Hinduism while cultural programmes will also be organised along the same theme. Speakers who have in-depth knowledge about the religion will also be invited, organisers said.

Idea of non-violence

“We will provide information about all the countries where the religion is prominent, how the religion propagates the idea of non-violence and not attacking anyone. Through these messages we want to let people know how Hinduism can be used for world peace,” said Rajanna, a general secretary of the BMGUS.

The celebrations at most localities will begin around September 18 (Ganesh Chaturthi) and will be wrapped within 15 days. Depending on the capacities of individual committees, the celebrations will go on for three, five or eleven days, an organiser said. “We started our preparations on Wednesday. We have also planned Indian dance and music performances which emphasise on our country,” said Subramani, of Navodaya Geleyara Balaga in Nagawara.

The pandal will be set up near Nagawara circle and around 5,000 to 10,000 people are expected to attend the programmes every day. To be environmentally conscious, the committee pre-ordered mud Ganesha two months ago. “We have specially ordered a Bhima themed Ganesha. We only use mud idols as we do not want to cause harm to the environment. Government norms aside, we want to be conscious,” Mr. Subramani said.

The BMGUS has also appealed to its members to use PoP idols only for decoration and procession purposes, and not immerse them in water. “We have told them to bring them back after the procession and reuse them next year, Mr. Rajanna said.

Focus on social work

Apart from religious celebrations, a few committees also take up social work during the Ganesha festival. “We conduct programmes like blood donation camps, distribution of ration kits to blind people and school bags to government school children,” said Shashidhar who is part of Basaveshwaranagar Ganesha Samithi. The pandal will be organised for three days and the procession later is expected to gather 15,000 people, Mr. Shashidhar mentioned.