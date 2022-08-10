Vishwa Sanatan Parishad chief booked for promoting enmity between two groups

The complaint comes in the wake of Vishwa Sanatan Parishad president S. Bhaskaran’s alleged provocative statement to the media on Monday

The Chamarajpet police have registered a suo motu case against the president of the Vishwa Sanatan Parishad charging him with promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

The complaint comes in the wake of the accused S. Bhaskaran’s alleged provocative statement to the media on Monday.

Bhaskaran's statement came after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced that the Chamarajpet Idgah maidan belonged to the Revenue Department.

Welcoming the statement, Bhaskaran warned the Wakf Department to remove the Idgah compound, failing which he asked the government to do it at once.

He further said that if the government failed to do it, the Hindutva organisation will carry out the demolition work and raze the structure on December 6.

His statement, according to the complainant, is not only provocative in nature, but also an insult to the community and creates hatred and communally divides the society further.