Vishu Utsav at Ayyappa Swamy Temple in Hubballi tomorrow

April 12, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Sabarimala Sri Ayyappa Swamy Bhajan Mandali will celebrate Vishu Utsav for the first time in Hubballi on the temple premises in Adarsha Layout on Sunday, founder-president of the mandali K.A.S. Nair has said in a release. The celebrations of Vishu Utsav will begin with Usha Puja at 7 a.m. and they will conclude with Maha Arati and Harivarasanam at 9 p.m. Along with various rituals, there will be a Carnatic Music Concert by Bangalore Sri Sisters, Manushri Balakrishnan and Tanusri Balakrishnan, who will be accompanied by Abhirama Bhat on the violin and Shankarshanan Srikanth on the Mridangam, the release said.

