Vishnuvardhan memorial will be inaugurated before December: CM

November 27, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at late actor Vishnuvardhan’s house in Bengaluru on Sunday. Also seen is actor Bharathi Vishnuvardhan.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the memorial being built for popular Kannada movie star Vishnuvardhan in Mysuru would be inaugurated before December.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement came after his visit to the newly constructed house of the late actor in Jayanagar, here. He was received at the house by the late actor’s wife, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, and other family members.

While the popular actor, who was part of the triumvirate of Kannada cinema along with Rajkumar and Ambareesh, died on December 30, 2009 in Mysuru, his memorial is yet to see the light of the day owing to land and legal issues. However, the memorials of the other two stars are in Bengaluru. Vishnuvardhan was cremated on the premises of Abhiman Studio in Bengaluru, but a memorial for him was shifted to Mysuru owing to land issues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Chief Minister said that details of the memorial were being discussed with the family members, and final details would be announced shortly. “The memorial is in the final stages of completion. We will inaugurate it to match the stature of the late star.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US