Vishnuvardhan memorial will be inaugurated before December: CM

November 27, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the memorial being built for popular Kannada movie star Vishnuvardhan in Mysuru would be inaugurated before December.

The announcement came after his visit to the newly constructed house of the late actor in Jayanagar, here. He was received at the house by the late actor’s wife, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, and other family members.

While the popular actor, who was part of the triumvirate of Kannada cinema along with Rajkumar and Ambareesh, died on December 30, 2009 in Mysuru, his memorial is yet to see the light of the day owing to land and legal issues. However, the memorials of the other two stars are in Bengaluru. Vishnuvardhan was cremated on the premises of Abhiman Studio in Bengaluru, but a memorial for him was shifted to Mysuru owing to land issues.

The Chief Minister said that details of the memorial were being discussed with the family members, and final details would be announced shortly. “The memorial is in the final stages of completion. We will inaugurate it to match the stature of the late star.”