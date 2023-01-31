Vishnuvardhan memorial to open on all days

January 31, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

The memorial for Kannada film star Vishnuvardhan which was inaugurated on Sunday by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai near Mysuru, will be open on all days for visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The memorial developed at Halalu village on the Mysuru-H.D. Kote Road in Mysuru taluk will be open on all public holidays too, a note said here.

The memorial has been developed at a cost of ₹11 crore on a 5-acre plot. It has a 7 feet-tall statue of the actor sculpted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

The design for the memorial was selected by the Vishnuvardhan Memorial Trust based on a competition conducted for architects. A museum with rare photographs that chronicles Vishnuvardhan’s journey in the world of cinema is also part of the memorial project. It has over 675 photographs of Vishnuvardhan in various roles and characters from his films. The memorial also features a 250-seat theatre.