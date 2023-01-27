Vishnuvardhan memorial all set for inauguration tomorrow

January 27, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The moment which the fans of Kannada film actor Vishnuvardhan were awaiting has finally arrived as the memorial on the late actor will be inaugurated on Sunday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be inaugurating the memorial, which has come up at Halalu village, off H.D. Kote Road near here.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra visited the memorial and inspected the preparations done for the programme. He also went around the memorial where the rare photographs of the late actor are on display.

The Deputy Commissioner told the officials to ensure all arrangements were in place ahead of the inaugural session in which the Chief Minister and other dignitaries will be participating. Parking and food arrangements have to be done in a proper manner, he told the officers who were present during his visit.

Dr. Vishnuvardhan Memorial Trust secretary Vijayanand briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the memorial. The foundation stone for the memorial was laid two years ago.

Dr. Vishnuvardhan Trust of the Department of Information and Public Relations was overseeing the memorial work.

Mr. Bommai will be inaugurating the memorial that has been developed at Halalu village near Udbur cross, off H.D. Kote Road in Mysuru taluk.

The late actor’s family members, including wife Bharati Vishnuvardhan, and former Ministers G.T. Deve Gowda and S.A. Ramdas, local representatives and many fans attended the foundation stone laying event in September 2020.

It was announced that the memorial will have a built up area of 1,454.7 square metres and a sum of ₹11 crore was allocated in the 2010-11 budget for constructing the memorial. However, the project was delayed over the choice of the place for the memorial – either Mysuru or Bengaluru – and the land issues.

After consultations, Mysuru was at last chosen for the memorial as the late actor had a close bond with Mysuru and it was his native place. His fans too wanted the memorial to come up in Mysuru. A museum with rare photographs that chronicles Vishnuvardhan’s journey in the world of cinema is also part of the project.

The memorial was designed by a Bengaluru-based architect in consultation with the late actor’s family, and the project was awarded to a Mysuru-based contractor. At the time of foundation laying, it was said that the memorial will have a gallery chronicling the late actor’s cine journey, a ‘kada’ sculpture (the late actor was wearing a ‘kada’ or a wristlet on his left hand), his statue and an auditorium.