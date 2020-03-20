Virus testing lab would be established by Monday

Taking serious note of increasing quarantined and isolation cases due to the COVID-19 menace in Kalaburagi district, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Thursday night reviewed the situation through video conference and directed officials to take preventive measures on a war footing.

In a videoconference here on Thursday Mr. Narayan said that the virus testing laboratory would be established in Kalaburagi by Monday.

Taking stock of the situation from district authorities, he said that the medical equipment and surgical masks would be dispatched to the district immediately. He said that 900 personal protection gears for doctors attending the quarantined patients, about 1,000 units of N95 masks and around 3,000 units of three-layer surgical and disposable safety masks would reach Kalaburagi by Friday.

He also directed officials to have a vigil on those coming from other districts and passengers should be subjected to screening if something suspicious is found.

Mr. Narayan said that the government has deputed a probationary IAS officer Gopalkrishna for the district.