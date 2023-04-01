Virupakshappa Madal remanded in judicial custody

April 01, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

BJP MLA for Channagiri, Madal Virupakshappa, who was in Lokayukta custody for the last five days, was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

The court remanded him in judicial custody till April 11, while directing the Lokayukta officials to file their objections on April 6 against his bail plea.

The Lokayukta officials, who are probing corruption allegations, are also probing over 100 tenders which were cleared allegedly under his directions.

