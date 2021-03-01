Virtual workshop on Vedas, Vedic recitation held

A three-day international virtual workshop on the ‘Ideology inherent in the tradition of Vedic recitation and practices-An exposure” organised by Amrita Darshanam-International Centre for Spiritual Studies, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru campus, was held in the city recently.

It was organised in association with the South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, and held from February 25 to 27.

A release said K. E. Devanathan, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka Samskrit University, inaugurated the workshop and in his inaugural address he brought out the relevance and significance of Vedic recitation.

He remarked that Vedas being the oldest scripture has not lost its sanctity as it has been protected by the gurus over the ages by strictly adhering to the established style and pattern of chanting and rituals. This is the very reason why UNESCO has acknowledged the Vedas as intangible heritage, he added.

Interactions

Rekha Bhat, principal, Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, said the event comprised demonstration of the Vedic ritualistic practices dotted with recitations and explanations along with deliberations and interactions on the three Vedas - Rigveda, Yajurveda and Samaveda. The performance of Pavamana Ritual, Rudra Yaga and Darsheshti were the unique features of the workshop, she added.

Chanting system

Vamshi Krishna Ghanapaathi, Vigneshwara Bhat, and Narasimha Bhat led these rituals along with other scholars. Chanting system along with its nuances of Rigveda and Samaveda were presented by Vidwan M. Manjunatha and Manjunatha Shrouti and Subrahmanya Bhat respectively, the release added.

There were sessions on ‘Relevance and importance of Vedic studies in the modern time’ conducted by C.M. Neelakandhan, former professor, Sree Sankaracharya University, Kalady; on “Influence of the Vedas on various cultures” by Santosh Bhagoji More, director of Samatvam Foundation, USA, and “Yogic wisdom enshrined in the Vedas” conducted by Alexander Medin of Norway.

The release said over 2,000 participated.