Virtual launch of Chamundi Hill development works under PRASHAD scheme by PM Modi

March 07, 2024 - MYSURU

Works on three projects under Central government schemes to shore up tourism in Mysuru was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the virtual mode, along with more than 50 such projects across the country, on Thursday.

While Chamundeswari temple and the precincts at Chamundi Hills will be developed at a cost of ₹45.71 crore under PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme; Tonga Ride Heritage Experience Zone and Ecological Experience Zone will be developed as part of tourism promotion under Swadesh Darshan 2.0. at a cost of nearly ₹23 crore.

The projects are being implemented by the Central Ministry of Tourism, which envisages creation of additional amenities besides promoting green tourism.

The proposed development plan for Chamundi Hills is guided by the need to promote green tourism by prioritising pedestrians and encouraging pedestrian movement around the temple, meeting the needs of both the devotees and tourists, and allow a good cohabitation of the two groups within the pilgrimage zone, catering to tourists need by creating infrastructure to provide amenities besides increasing the security of tourists and visitors by creating illuminated premises.

The concept design envisages a queue mantapa around the temple premises to ensure regular and unhindered pilgrim flow and the architecture will have stone columns replicated along the stretch to camouflage new development and shore up the traditional ambience of the temple premises. This is expected to cost ₹17.58 crore.

A multipurpose hall designed with an elevated stage for performing arts with a provision for detachable tensile roofing is also proposed at a cost of ₹1.3 crore

Footwear stands, toilet blocks, drinking water facility, cloak room, etc., will be RCC ground floor structures and will come at a cost of ₹50.97 lakh while ₹2.55 crore will be spent on focus and non-focus lights to highlight the temple premises for safety and security of pilgrims.

The proposed development near Mahishasura Circle envisages a police booth, control room, information centre, clinic, drinking water facilities, and seating arrangements while there will also be a fountain circle and entrance arches behind this block. The Mahishasura Circle will also be redeveloped to rejuvenate the statue and enhance its presence and this is expected to cost ₹5.37 crore.

Devikere will have amenities for pilgrims and also be developed as a recreational space with revamped steps and provision of shades at a cost of ₹1.51 crore while the area around the Nandi will be developed to enhance pilgrim experience. The use of traditional architecture will be encouraged with extended pathways for pilgrims besides providing shade for all seasons and it will cost ₹4.34 crore.

Steps to Chamundi Hill top will be redesigned with the use of traditional architecture and provision of shade besides installing railings all of which would cost ₹4.16 crore while the viewpoint will be redesigned with the use of traditional architecture at a cost of ₹1.34 crore. CCTV surveillance, public announcement system, digital signages, people counters at temple, complexes, etc., will come up at a cost of ₹1.90 crore.

The time frame for completion is June 2025.

