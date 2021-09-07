Virtual labs for scientific awareness

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has embarked on an initiative of setting up virtual labs - a virtual platform that incorporates different multimedia digital contents to disseminate scientific knowledge.

Shekar C. Mande, Director General, CSIR, New Delhi, said in Mysuru on Tuesday that the virtual labs’ programme was taken up on the advice of the Prime Minister, who is also the President of CSIR.

At the 101st convocation of University of Mysore here, Dr. Mande said the digital contents for the purpose would cover simulation-based experiments, interactive content comprising comics, animation-based stories, interactive modes and videos of relevant scientific topics.

The scientist felt that the platform will promote the students’ self-learning skills and improve their creative, logical and analytical skills through proper pedagogical techniques as we are advancing into a future that will have technology at its centre.