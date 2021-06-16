Virtual conference on strengthening pharma sector

Mission is to provide quality medical products to meet national and global needs

A virtual conference on current good manufacturing practices to support the Indian pharmaceutical industry’s vision of providing world class quality medical products stressed the need to make India’s pharmaceutical industry future-ready.

The conference held early this week was a joint initiative of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), the World Health Organisation (WHO), JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research at Mysuru (JSS AHER), and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA).

The organiser said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus and reinforced the need to enhance quality production for sustainable supply chains to meet national and global needs.

This was the third in the series of six such virtual workshops planned and highlight the importance of strengthening the capacities of pharma manufacturing facilities to meet current good manufacturing practices and sharing global practices to promote availability and access to quality medical products.

The genesis of these workshops is a survey of the pharmaceutical sector in India by WHO in 2014, which had recommended further strengthening of the cGMP or the current Good Manufacturing Practices with the support of WHO. “The virtual workshops on cGMP is a key step in that direction, and we are delighted to partner in this path-breaking programme,” said Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JSS AHER said an important component of these workshops was mentorship and to ensure long-term impact, a mentor will be guiding the participants for an informed understanding and implementation of WHO cGMP, pre-qualification guidelines and other world-class quality standards.

B. Suresh, Pro Chancellor, JSS AHER, said the workshops are an important step for enabling the enhancement of pharma standards and contributing to global agendas, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Under this initiative, a total of six workshops are being conducted - two for formulation manufacturing pharma units, three for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturing units, and one for medical devices and IVD manufacturers.

Cumulatively, over 650 plus participants from over 185 units will take part in this capacity-strengthening programme. The third workshop had 125 participants from 40 pharma units.

For additional information about the virtual workshops, contact Vishal Kumar Gupta, Deputy Director (Academics), JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research at email: vishalkumargupta@jssuni.edu.in, and mobile: 9242157508.