Viral audio clip: JD(S) seeks probe against Congress leader

Published - October 18, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

K.M. Shivalinge Gowda

The Hassan district unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the district police seeking a probe into an audio clip in which MLA for Arsikere K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of the Congress allegedly spoke about cash transactions during the parliamentary elections.

A delegation of JD(S) leaders, led by district president K.S. Lingesh, visited the office of the Superintendent of Police in Hassan and submitted the memorandum. Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Lingesh said the audio clip, which had gone viral on social media platforms recently, hinted at the violation of the model code of conduct during the elections.

“The audio clip indicates that the Congress candidate won the election by distributing cash to voters. The conversation in the audio clip suggests that many leaders, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, were involved in violating the model code of conduct,” he alleged. He demanded a probe into the allegations and action against those responsible for the alleged violations.

Shivalinge Gowda reacts

Mr. Gowda has termed the audio clip as fake and alleged that someone had mimicked his voice. “Some people are engaged in hatching a conspiracy against me. They want to deny me an opportunity to become Minister in the coming days,” he said.

The MLA told the media that he would consult advocates on filing a case in view of the viral audio clip.

The person in the audio clip talks about spending crores of rupees during the elections. He also takes the names of many senior leaders and party candidate in his conversation.

