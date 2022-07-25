Virakta mutt seer predicts ‘B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan will become Karnataka CM one day’

A file photo of Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

July 25, 2022 14:39 IST

Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan had decided to extend financial support to Virakta mutt after being impressed by the social service being carried out by the institution

Virakta mutt seer Sri Kumareshwar Swami said that Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan would become the Chief Minister of Karnataka one day. Virakta mutt is at Yakkundi in Belagavi district of Karnataka,

“Mr. Ahmed is a secular leader. He does not discriminate between people of different faiths. He helps religious institutions of various faiths equally. He should come back to our mutt as a minister. In fact, one day he will become the CM of Karnataka,” the seer said after felicitating the Congress MLA from Chamarajpet in Bengaluru during his visit to the mutt.

Mr. Khan had decided to extend financial support to Virakta mutt after being impressed by the social service being carried out by the institution.

Earlier, Mr. Khan visited the Dilawar Sab dargah in Yakkundi. He donated ₹5 lakh to the dargah and promised to donate ₹50 lakh if the Congress came to power in Karnataka in the next Assembly elections in 2023. “That will be my personal contribution, apart from what the government will release to the dargah under various government schemes,” he said.