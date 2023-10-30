HamberMenu
Virajpet MLA promises early completion of houses for tribals

October 30, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna during his visit to the site in the taluk in Kodagu on Monday where the construction of houses for tribals has come to a halt due to lack of power and water supply.

Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna during his visit to the site in the taluk in Kodagu on Monday where the construction of houses for tribals has come to a halt due to lack of power and water supply. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Legal advisor to Chief Minister and Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna on Monday said he would discuss with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking additional aid for the completion of unfinished homes of tribals in Virajpet constituency in Kodagu.

The homes are partially complete and lack of electricity and water supply had hit the project of building 129 homes for the tribal families on a 7.50 acres of land in Kedamullur Gram Panchayat in the taluk.

In the first phase, the construction of 60 houses was taken up and these houses are incomplete because of the lack of electricity and water supply to the site.

In view of this, Mr Ponnanna, accompanied by the officials, including Deputy Commissioner Ventakaraja, inspected the houses and discussed with the officials on the additional funds.

The MLA said he will bring the matter to the government’s notice and strive for availing additional grants to complete the works.

Mr. Ponnanna said the government was working for the welfare of tribals as it has already provided solar streetlights, torch and other essentials to the families. In total, 75 families of villages belonging to Kedamullur gram panchayat and 54 tribals from other nearby GPs were being provided houses by the government.

“The matter of additional grants will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. All efforts will be done for the early completion of the incomplete houses,” he said.

The deputy commissioner, who spoke, said the remaining works will be completed at the earliest The DC said he will discuss with the revenue department director with regard to the project.

The houses remain unoccupied in the absence of power supply and water supply.

