Vipra Sneha Balaga to felicitate BSY and BYR on Saturday

March 07, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

Vipra Sneha Balaga, an umbrella organisation of over 40 associations of Brahmins, is organising a programme in Shivamogga on Saturday, March 9, to felicitate former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra.

Nataraj Bhagavath, president of Shivamogga Zilla Brahmin Samaja, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday said that both B.S. Yediyurappa and Raghavendra had contributed for the overall development of the district. In his long political career, Yediyurappa brought many development projects to the district. Similarly, Raghavendra, as a Lok Sabha member, got many works sanctioned for the districts, he said.

The organisers have invited Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha president Ashok Harnahalli, S.N. Channabasappa, Shivamogga MLA, and others for the programme to be held at Gayathri Mangalya Mandira at 6.30 p.m on that day.

