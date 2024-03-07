ADVERTISEMENT

Vipra Sneha Balaga to felicitate BSY and BYR on Saturday

March 07, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Vipra Sneha Balaga, an umbrella organisation of over 40 associations of Brahmins, is organising a programme in Shivamogga on Saturday, March 9, to felicitate former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra.

Nataraj Bhagavath, president of Shivamogga Zilla Brahmin Samaja, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday said that both B.S. Yediyurappa and Raghavendra had contributed for the overall development of the district. In his long political career, Yediyurappa brought many development projects to the district. Similarly, Raghavendra, as a Lok Sabha member, got many works sanctioned for the districts, he said.

The organisers have invited Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha president Ashok Harnahalli, S.N. Channabasappa, Shivamogga MLA, and others for the programme to be held at Gayathri Mangalya Mandira at 6.30 p.m on that day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US