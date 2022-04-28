Violent protests at GITAM University after student falls to her death

The death of a final-year business management student at her hostel campus in Doddaballapur on Wednesday night sparked violence on campus when students launched a protest and attacked staff accusing them of failing to get the deceased timely help.

According to the police, 24-year-old Asiina Uwase from Uganda fell from the 7th floor of the hostel building at Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) University at Nagadevanahalli.

The police suspect that Asiina lost her balance and fell from the seventh floor onto the sixth floor landing while trying to retrieve clothes that she had left to dry. She sustained severe head injuries and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Violent protests broke out soon after with students accusing hostel staff of delaying shifting Asiina to the hospital. They started pelting stones and smashing window panes, following which the police were called in. The police resorted to caning and lathi-charged protesters to disperse them.

A group of students also gathered outside the medical facility as well. The police are waiting for the post mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. They have also been deployed on campus to maintain law and order.