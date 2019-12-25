Violence in Mangaluru was planned: Home Minister

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday claimed that violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Mangaluru was “pre-planned” and people from Kerala instigated and indulged in it.

Violence in Mangaluru on December 19 claimed two lives and left many policemen injured. The Mangaluru police have released videos of the protesters pelting stones.

The Home Minister said, “The visuals show how stones were pelted in a big way on policemen; how people covered their faces and sabotaged CCTV cameras; how there was a plan for looting; how bricks meant for building construction were used; and how petrol bombs were used.”

“Can anyone call them innocents,” he wondered, and added that “it was an organised plan to create violence to disturb normal life in the city”.

Mr. Bommai told reporters here that the government had ordered a magisterial inquiry by Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh. It had also ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department to identify people who indulged in the violence and the reasons for the death of two persons in police firing.

“The Udupi Deputy Commissioner will inquire into all aspects such as what happened that day and what led to the police firing. It will be a comprehensive probe,” the Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who visited the city on Monday, criticised the BJP government for the police firing and maintained that the police could have used water cannons or rubber bullets to quell the mob. The Congress has been demanding an inquiry by a High Court judge into the violence.