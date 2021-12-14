Violation of norms: PAC for scrapping 67 appointments in universities

Belagavi

It wants action against VCs, Registrars, and officials

Taking exceptions to various universities in the State either appointing or upgrading the posts of their faculty by violating various UGC norms, including ones that make it mandatory to advertise posts, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the State legislature has recommended sacking of 67 such persons if they are still in service.

The 20-member committee headed by MLA Ramalinga Reddy has also recommended that the salary (in the cases of appointments) and additional salary (in the case of upgrading of their positions) should be recovered from such persons.

The committee has recommended that disciplinary action be taken against Vice-Chancellors, Registrars, and officials concerned for such violation of norms.

“In the olden days, only honest people and those who commanded high respect in the education field were being appointed as Vice-Chancellors. But of late, people are being appointed though they lack such qualities. This is the main reason for decline in standards of various universities... Hence, the government should take the required measures to uphold the dignity of the education sector,” the committee said in its report which was tabled in the Assembly.

Pointing out that even the CAG had taken note of such irregularities in appointments by various universities, the committee has recommended to the Government to consider setting up a commission for making appointments in a transparent manner.